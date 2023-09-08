Liberty Basketball

Associated Press

New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) plays against the Indiana Fever, July 12, in Indianapolis. Ionescu broke the single-season 3-point record in a 96-89 victory over the Sparks on Thursday.

 

 Michael Conroy

NEW YORK — Breanna Stewart scored 25 points and Sabrina Ionescu broke the single-season 3-point record to help New York beat the Los Angeles Sparks 96-89 on Thursday night, giving the Liberty eight straight wins.

New York (32-7) moved a half-game behind Las Vegas for the No. 1 seed in the playoffs. The Liberty close out the season on Sunday at home against Washington. The Aces have a home-and-home series with Phoenix on Friday and Sunday.

