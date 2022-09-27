Rams Cardinals Football

Associated Press

Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) breaks up a pass intended for Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz (86) during the first half, Sunday, in Glendale, Ariz. The Rams won 20-12.

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Rams almost certainly wouldn’t be such consistent winners if this team hadn’t stayed relatively healthy over the past half-decade.

The Rams’ overall health is much worse than normal this September after a spate of early season injuries, yet it hasn’t stopped Sean McVay’s team from recording back-to-back victories.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.