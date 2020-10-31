COSTA MESA — The Los Angeles Chargers have been shorthanded for most of the season but they are really scrambling going into Sunday’s game at Denver.
The Chargers are likely to be down to their third string players at right guard and right tackle because of injuries and because two linemen were placed on the COVID-19/reserve list.
At right guard, Trai Turner has been ruled out for a fifth straight game due to a nagging groin injury. Ryan Groy started the past three games but suffered a biceps injury during the fourth quarter of Sunday’s win over Jacksonville. Groy was placed on the COVID/reserve list Thursday after the Chargers cancelled practice when he tested positive.
Scott Quessenberry played the final nine snaps against the Jaguars and would be the likely starter. The third-year lineman had nine starts last season at center.
The situation is just as muddled at right tackle. Bryan Bulaga has missed the past three games due to back problems but is listed as questionable for Sunday after being a limited participant in practice. Trey Pipkins has started for Bulaga but was placed on the COVID/reserve list Friday while Storm Norton (knee) is also listed as questionable. That could leave the Chargers down to Tyree St. Louis, who can play both tackle and guard.
“We said from day one, there’s a lot of things we will have to overcome and then adjust and adapt. And that’s what we’re doing. That’s what the whole NFL is doing,” coach Anthony Lynn said.
Lynn said it is possible Pipkins could come off the list in time for Sunday’s game. A player does not have to test positive to be placed on the league’s COVID/reserve list.
Lynn said the Chargers did their usual Thursday routine during the first half of Friday’s practice before using the second half to go over critical game situations. Saturday’s practice before they leave for Denver will be at a higher tempo compared to past weeks.
The Broncos are going through their own COVID concerns. They scrapped Friday’s practice after right guard Graham Glasgow tested positive.
NFL: Chargers-Broncos game still on despite COVID-19 cases
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The NFL said Friday that the Los Angeles Chargers’ game at Denver this weekend isn’t in jeopardy after players on both teams tested positive for the novel Coronavirus.
“No, it is not. There’s no change to the status of the game,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told The Associated Press. “There have been 70-plus instances of a team having a player or players who test positive. The player is isolated and we conduct contact tracing to ensure to mitigate any risk of potential spread among the team.”
The game is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. Sunday.
The Broncos postponed practice Friday after learning starting right guard Graham Glasgow tested positive for COVID-19.
Glasgow was at home in self-isolation as were two players who were determined to have been in close contact.
“Hey everybody. I appreciate all the well wishes,” Glasgow tweeted Friday afternoon. “Feeling pretty good right now. I’m hoping to stay healthy through this and get back out on the field as soon as I can. Until then, stay safe and go Broncos!”
Glasgow’s position coach, Mike Munchak, has been absent since Wednesday for COVID-19 reasons. The team has declined to say whether Munchak or somebody close to him has the virus.
The Broncos (2-4) said they were conducting virtual meetings Friday in preparation for their game against the Chargers (2-4).
The Chargers also reported a positive COVID-19 test this week. They placed guard Ryan Groy on the league’s COVID-19 reserve list Thursday and canceled practice.
The Broncos, who are scheduled to return to practice Saturday, were already in the league’s intensive Coronavirus protocols, which began when running backs coach Curtis Modkins contracted the virus two weeks ago. Modkins returned to work Monday.
Earlier this month, the Broncos were affected by an outbreak in New England, and their game at Gillette Stadium was delayed a week when several Patriots, including Cam Newton and Stephon Gilmore, contracted the Coronavirus.
That essentially wiped out Denver’s bye week and forced the league to reschedule several games, including this weekend’s game in Denver which was originally slated for Nov. 22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.