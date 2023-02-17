NASCAR Daytona 500 Auto Racing

Associated Press

Joey Logano (22) crosses the finish line ahead of Christopher Bell (20), Ryan Blaney (12), Chris Buescher (17) and Michael McDowell (34) to win the first of two qualifying races for the NASCAR Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway, Thursday, in Daytona Beach, Fla. The Daytona 500 is on Sunday.

 Terry Renna

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — IndyCar driver Conor Daly raced Floyd Mayweather into the Daytona 500 for a second consecutive year by bobbing and weaving his way through myriad issues for the ill-prepared team.

Daly’s attempt to make his first Daytona 500 was only announced last week as part of a deal with his IndyCar sponsor, BitNile, and The Money Team Racing, a fledgling NASCAR team owned by the retired boxer.

