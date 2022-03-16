DAYTON, Ohio — University of Dayton Arena was rocking, thanks to hordes of Indiana fans who made the drive to the First Four to see the Hoosiers play in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2016.
The 13,400-seat newly renovated venue just got louder as Indiana pulled away late to cap a 66-58 win over turnover-prone Wisconsin on Tuesday night, sending the 12th-seeded Hoosiers (21-13) to a first-round East regional game to face fifth-seeded St. Mary’s on Thursday.
Trayce Jackson-Davis had 29 points and nine rebounds, Jordan Geromino — who averaged 3.9 points this season — scored a career-high 15.
“I thought our defense was really the key when we were struggling offensively to make shots,” Indiana coach Mike Woodson said. “But we just kept grinding, and I found another player tonight off the bench and that was Geronimo, who gave us a major, major lift tonight. And Trayce was who he’s been pretty much all year.”
Indiana opened a 10-point lead over the Cowboys (25-9) with less than two minutes left. Wyoming’s Drake Jeffries hit a pair of foul shots to get the Cowboys within six with 14 seconds to go, but Jeffries had to foul Indiana’s Xavier Johnson, who hit a pair from the stripe to put it out of reach.
Hunter Maldonado paced the Cowboys with 21 points but turned the ball over 10 times. Graham Ike had 17 to go along with and nine rebounds. The Cowboys had 19 turnovers leading to 17 Indiana points.
“We were a team for most of the year up until the last two or three weeks where we were in the top 25 in the country in turnover percentage, but you know, (we) give that team 19 empty possessions when I thought for the most part we were getting the shots we wanted to get,” Wyoming coach Jeff Linder said.
Both teams were firing away from the outside early on but not much was falling. Indiana led 30-25 lead at the half despite shooting just 32% and hitting 1 of 8 from 3-point range.
The Cowboys couldn’t keep the handle, turning the ball over 13 times in the opening half, including seven by Maldonado. Wyoming didn’t shoot much better in the half, either, just 39%.
“I’ve seen traps and doubles all year, it wasn’t anything too special, but I tried to force it a little more than I probably should have,” Maldonado said.
BIG PICTURE:
Wyoming: With an at-large bid from the Mountain West, the Cowboys hurt themselves with turnovers and shot 43.5%.
Indiana: Showed typical Big Ten aggressiveness in wearing down Wyoming as the second half went on and taking control despite less-than-stellar shooting. The Hoosiers shot 41.9%, but scored 46 points in the paint.
UP NEXT: Indiana moves on to face St. Mary’s as 12th seed in the East Region. Wyoming goes home.
Texas Southern outlasts Texas A&M-CC 76-67 in First Four
DAYTON, Ohio — Bryson Etienne scored 21 points and Texas Southern beat Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 76-67 on Tuesday night in the First Four of the NCAA Tournament.
The Cowboys earned their third NCAA Tournament win in five seasons and will play top-seeded Kansas in the Midwest first round. The First Four returned to the University of Dayton Arena for the first time in three seasons.
PJ Henry hit a go-ahead free throw to highlight a 7-0 run in which Texas Southern (19-12) took the lead and never surrendered. He finished with 14 points and shot 10 of 13 at the free throw line.
John Walker III added 16 points. Brison Gresham grabbed 13 rebounds and scored six points.
Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (23-12) led by as many as eight points in the opening period and four in the second half. The Islanders’ season ended after they won the Southwestern Athletic Conference tournament Saturday.
Trevian Tennyson led the Islanders with 18 points on 7-of-13 shooting while Simeon Fryer scored 12 and Terrion Murdix added 10.
The Cowboys led 32-30 at halftime after trailing for over 10 minutes in the first half. Both teams shot below 40% from the field in the opening period, combining for 15 turnovers and seven steals.
BIG PICTURE
Texas A&M-CC: The Islanders shot 47.4% at the free throw line. They entered with a season average of 74.4% there.
Texas Southern: The Cowboys forced nine turnovers and had four steals.
UP NEXT: Texas A&M-CC: Season finished.
Texas Southern: Travels to Fort Worth, Texas, to play No. 1 Kansas on Thursday.
