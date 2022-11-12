South Carolina Maryland Basketball

Associated Press

South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston (4) is expected to be the No. 1 pick in the WNBA Draft. The Indiana Fever won the first pick in the lottery on Friday.

 

 Gail Burton

The Indiana Fever earned the first pick in the WNBA draft for the first time in franchise history on Friday.

The Fever had a 44% chance to get the No. 1 pick after having the worst combined record the past two seasons. The Minnesota Lynx will pick second with the Atlanta Dream having the third pick and the Washington Mystics the fourth. The Lynx had the lowest chance to get the No. 1 pick, but moved up two spots in the draft lottery.

