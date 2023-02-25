NCAA Miami Basketball

Associated Press

Miami head coach Katie Meier yells during the second half against Notre Dame, Dec. 29, in Coral Gables, Fla. Miami’s women’s basketball program has been placed on probation for one year, after the school and NCAA said coaches inadvertently helped arrange impermissible contact between a booster and two players before they signed with the Hurricanes. But Meier — who already served a three-game suspension at the start of this season in anticipation of the NCAA’s decision — will not miss any more time.

 

 Rhona Wise

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Miami was placed on probation for one year on Friday after the school and the NCAA said women’s basketball coaches inadvertently helped arrange impermissible contact between a booster and two players who signed with the Hurricanes.

It’s first time the NCAA has announced a penalty related to an investigation into name, image and likeness deals — NIL, as they are called.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.