US Open Tennis

Associated Press

Daniil Medvedev reacts during a match against Andrey Rublev during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Wednesday, in New York.

 

 Seth Wenig

NEW YORK — Soaked with sweat as the temperature neared 95 degrees Fahrenheit (35 Celsius) on the hottest day at this year’s U.S. Open, 2021 champion Daniil Medvedev walked slowly to towel off between points of his victory Wednesday, looked into a courtside camera and issued what sounded like a mix between a warning and a plea.

“You cannot imagine," he said. "One player (is) gonna die, and they’re gonna see.”

