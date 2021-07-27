WORLD
Rain brings crucial help against wildfire in Northeast Spain
SANT MARTI DE TOUS, Spain — A soft rain is bringing respite to firefighters and Spain’s army working to quench the flames in a major forest fire that has burned over 1,600 hectares (4,000 acres) in the northeastern Catalonia region.
Regional authorities say that flames fanned by high temperatures and strong winds had burned by Monday nearly 1,300 hectares of woodland — most of them in a protected natural area — and over 300 hectares of agricultural land since it started on Saturday evening.
The affected area, between the towns of Santa Coloma de Queralt and Sant Marti de Tous, is some 60 miles west of Barcelona.
NATION
At least eight killed in 22-car pileup in Utah during sandstorm
KANOSH, Utah — A sandstorm caused a huge 22-vehicle pileup on a Utah highway that left eight people dead, including four children, authorities said.
The Sunday afternoon crashes on Interstate 15 near the town of Kanosh came at the end of a holiday weekend for the state that often leads to increased highway traffic. At least 10 people were taken to hospitals, including three in critical condition, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.
Ground and air ambulances were used to transport crash victims.
The pileup occurred during a period of high winds that caused a dust or sandstorm which reduced visibility, the highway patrol said.
Texas shooter dies after party-goers throw bricks at him
FORT WORTH, Texas — A man who opened fire at a backyard party in Fort Worth early Monday, killing one and injuring three, died after being chased by fellow party-goers who threw landscaping bricks at him, Texas authorities said.
Fort Worth police said the shooter, who was struck multiple times with at least one brick, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said the medical examiner will determine the cause of death.
Police said the shooter had been attending the small backyard gathering at a home but became upset and left. He then returned and began arguing with other party-goers before shooting and injuring one person, whose injuries weren’t life-threatening. As party-goers gave chase, the shooter turned and fired at them.
The party-goers started throwing bricks at the shooter, police said. Police said at some point the shooter either fell or was taken down to the ground but continued to fire.
