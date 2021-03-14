INDIANAPOLIS — Kofi Cockburn scored 18 of his 26 points in the first half, and No. 3 Illinois beat No. 5 Iowa 82-71 on Saturday to advance to the Big Ten Tournament title game.
The Fighting Illini (22-6) have won six straight, with three coming against top-10 foes. If Illinois wins one more, against No. 9 Ohio State, it would claim its first tourney title since 2005.
Ayo Dosunmu scored 18 points for Illinois, and reserve guard Andre Curbelo finished with 12 points, seven rebounds, three assists and three steals.
Luka Garza had 21 points and 12 rebounds for Iowa (21-7). Jordan Bohannon scored 20 points.
It didn’t the Illini long to impress an enthusiastic fan base that made the short trip to Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
A 9-0 run midway through the first half gave Illinois a 22-14 lead that it never surrendered. The Illini still led 45-37 at the half then opened the second half on an 8-2 spurt that featured two big baskets from Jacob Grandison.
Big 10 Tournament semifinals
No. 9 Ohio St. 68,
No. 4 Michigan 67
INDIANAPOLIS — Duane Washington Jr. scored 24 points, E.J. Liddell had 18 and No. 9 Ohio State held off No. 4 Michigan for a 68-67 victory in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals on Saturday.
The Buckeyes (21-8) will play their fourth game in four days against either No. 3 Illinois or No. 5 Iowa on Sunday.
Michigan managed to cut a 13-point deficit to one in the final 4 1/2 minutes. After a third consecutive Buckeyes turnover in the final 90 seconds, Mike Smith’s long jumper with 2 seconds left bounced off the back of the rim and time expired in the scramble for the loose ball.
SEC Tournament semifinals
No. 6 Alabama 73, Tennessee 68
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Herbert Jones had 21 points, 13 rebounds and four assists, helping Alabama rally for the win.
Jahvon Quinerly had 19 points for the Crimson Tide, including two free throws with 15.5 seconds left.
Top-seeded Alabama (23-6) faces the LSU-Arkansas winner in Sunday’s championship in search of its first SEC Tournament title since 1991.
Tennessee (18-8) awaits an NCAA Tournament seeding on Sunday.
Trailing 48-33 with 16:56 remaining, the Crimson Tide stormed back to lead 60-59 with 5:26 left.
AAC Tournament Championship
No. 7 Houston 76, Memphis 74
FORT WORTH, Texas — Justin Gorham scored 15 points, including four free throws in the final 27 seconds, and No. 7 Houston beat Memphis 76-74 on Saturday to advance to its third consecutive American Athletic Conference Tournament final.
Boogie Ellis had 27 points for Memphis, but he had a huge turnover with 49 seconds left. He fell down with the ball when trying to respond to the Gorham’s nifty one-handed reverse layup with just over a minute left that had put the Cougars up 72-71.
Gorham added two free throws with 27 seconds left, and two more with 4 seconds left. Ellis made a running 3-pointer just before the final buzzer.
Quentin Grimes had 21 points with five 3-pointers for Houston (23-3), which is already a lock for a spot in the NCAA Tournament. Marcus Sasser had 14 points, and DeJon Jarreau finished with 11.
SEC Tournament Semifinals
LSU 78, No. 8 Arkansas 71
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Cameron Thomas scored 21 points and third-seeded LSU upset eighth-ranked Arkansas 78-71 on Saturday to reach the Southeastern Conference Tournament championship for the first time since 1993.
The Tigers (18-8) will play No. 6 Alabama, a 73-68 winner over Tennessee in the other semifinal, on Sunday looking to improve their NCAA Tournament seeding even more by knocking off the SEC’s regular-season champ. LSU has won this tournament only once — back in 1980.
These teams split during the season, winning on their home courts by almost identical margins. On this day, LSU gave its top scorer and freshman more help in a matchup of the SEC’s top scoring teams. Javonte Smart added 19 points for LSU, and Darius Days had 13.
Big 12 Tournament Championship
No. 13 Texas 91,
No. 12 Oklahoma St. 86
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Matt Coleman scored a career-high 30 points, Jericho Simms added a career-best 21 and No. 13 Texas was poised at the foul line down the stretch in beating No. 12 Oklahoma State 91-86 on Saturday night to give the Longhorns their first Big 12 Tournament title.
Kai Jones and Andrew Jones added 13 points apiece for third-seeded Texas (19-7), which edged No. 20 Texas Tech in the quarterfinals before advancing to the finals when Kansas had to withdraw due to a positive COVID-19 test.
ACC Tournament Championship
Georgia Tech 80, No. 15 Florida St. 75
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Michael Devoe scored 20 points and Georgia Tech shot 52% after halftime in the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament championship.
League player of the year Moses Wright added 15 points and eight rebounds for the fourth-seeded Yellow Jackets (17-8), who won their first title since 1993 and secured an automatic NCAA Tournament berth to end an 11-year drought.
Devoe was named the tournament MVP after making 8 of 12 shots, including a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 6:44 left.
Scottie Barnes had 21 points on 8-for-10 shooting for Florida State (16-6).
Big East Tournament Championship
Georgetown 73,
No. 17 Creighton 48
NEW YORK — Patrick Ewing is taking Georgetown back to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2015 after the eighth-seeded Hoyas completed a surprising run to a Big East championship Saturday night with a stunning 73-48 rout of No. 17 Creighton.
On the 49th anniversary of the day Georgetown hired John Thompson, the late Hall of Fame coach who transformed the program into a national power and one of the most iconic brands in college basketball history, the Hoyas won their record eighth Big East Tournament title and first since 2007.
And they did it with a dominant performance at Madison Square Garden reminiscent of Ewing’s playing days with Georgetown.
Mountain West Tournament Championship
No. 19 San Diego St. 68, Utah St. 57
LAS VEGAS — Matt Mitchell scored 14 points to lead No. 19 San Diego State to a 68-57 victory over Utah State in the Mountain West Tournament championship game Saturday.
The Aggies had beaten San Diego State in each of the last two tournament championship games. The Aztecs, who also won the regular-season championship, had lost six of their previous seven title game appearances.
With the league’s automatic bid, the Aztecs return to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2018. It marked just the fifth time the No. 1 seed won the title in 22 years.
Nathan Mensah added 10 points and eight rebounds for the Aztecs, and Trey Pulliam also scored 10.
Pac-12 Tournament Championship
Oregon St. 70, No. 23 Colorado 68
LAS VEGAS — Maurice Calloo gave Oregon State an unexpected lift with 15 points and the Beavers won their first conference tournament title, holding off No. 23 Colorado 70-68 in the Pac-12 championship game Saturday night.
Needing three wins in three days to end a four-year NCAA Tournament drought, the Beavers (17-12) built confidence with each step along The Strip.
Oregon State opened it first conference title game in 33 years with a flurry of 3-pointers and withstood a late push by Colorado (22-8) to become the first Pac-10/12 team to win the conference title after being picked to finish last.
Calloo helped the Beavers overcome leading scorer Ethan Thompson's foul trouble, making 6 of 11 shots after scoring 10 points the eight previous games combined.
Oregon State's gritty display put a damper on Colorado's bid for its first Pac-12 Tournament title since 2012. The Buffaloes should hear their named get called on Selection Sunday, but Pac-12 champions would have had a nicer ring to it heading to Indianapolis.
Colorado pulled within 68-66 on McKinley Wright IV's 3-pointer with 5.8 seconds left and had a chance when Oregon State's Roman Silva hit 1 of 2 free throws with 1.7 seconds left. Wright's halfcourt heave sailed over the backboard, sending the Beavers charging onto the floor.
Wright led Colorado with 18 points.
The underdog Beavers were given little shot outside of Corvallis, overlooked, underappreciated and picked to look up at the rest of the league.
Coach Wayne Tinkle promised his team wouldn't finish last and they proved him right, winning 10 conference games to finish sixth.
The Beavers clawed their way out of a 16-point hole to beat UCLA in the conference tournament opener and reached their first Pac-12 title game since 1988 by upending top-seeded Oregon.
Oregon State opened the title game with a 3-point spree, hitting six of its first nine and had an early nine-point lead. A cooling trend followed, yet the Beavers still made half their shots for 33-28 halftime lead.
Oregon State kept making shots — mostly inside — and survived a six-minute stretch with Thompson on the bench to stay in front. The Beavers had some tense moments late, but can call themselves conference tournament champions for the first time.
Colorado was picked to finish seventh in the preseason poll despite the return of Wright, one of the toughest, steadiest guards in college basketball.
Behind Wright and big man Evan Battey, Colorado finished third in the Pac-12, then had a pair of down-to-the-wire wins over California and No. 23 USC in the conference tournament.
The Buffaloes had a hard time slowing the Beavers in the first half of the title game, but also hit half their shot (13 of 26) to stay within reach at halftime.
Wright helped keep Oregon State within reach down to the wire, but came up one shot short.
Women
Big 12 Tournament Semifinals
No. 6 Baylor 66, Texas 55
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — NaLyssa Smith had 21 points and 14 rebounds, and No. 6 Baylor topped Texas 66-55 in the Big 12 Tournament semifinals on Saturday.
After trailing by 14 in the fourth quarter, the Longhorns (18-9) got within five. But Smith drilled a 3-pointer in the closing minute to help the Lady Bears hold on.
Queen Egbo had 10 points and 18 rebounds for Baylor (24-2). Moon Ursin scored 19 points, and Dijonai Harrington had 14.
Big 10 Tournament Championship
No. 7 Maryland 104, Iowa 84
INDIANAPOLIS — Chloe Bibby scored 21 points and Mimi Collins had 17, leading Maryland to a second consecutive Big Ten Tournament championship.
The Terrapins (24-2) shot 51% from the field in their 13th straight win. Diamond Miller had 15 points and seven assists, and Katie Benzan finished with 14 points and six assists.
Maryland led 55-37 at halftime and 79-57 after three quarters.
Monika Czinano scored 22 points for Iowa (18-9), and Caitlin Clark finished with 21. Kate Martin and Gabbie Marshall each scored 11.
Big 12 Tournament Semifinals
No. 17 West Virginia 59,
Oklahoma St. 50
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Esmery Martinez scored 19 points and grabbed 15 rebounds and West Virginia’s reigning hero Kirsten Deans hit another critical shot and the 17th-ranked Mountaineers held off Oklahoma State 59-50 on Saturday in the semifinals of the Big 12 Conference Tournament.
West Virginia plays top-seeded and No. 6-ranked Baylor in Sunday’s title game.
The No. 2-seed Mountaineers had a 17-point lead after a Kari Niblack jumper with 8:57 to play. But the third-seeded Cowgirls came back with 11 straight points to reduce their deficit to 54-48 with 5:07 left.
No. 21 Missouri St. vs. Bradley, canceled
No. 21 Missouri State pulled out of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament on Saturday after a positive COVID-19 test was found in Bradley’s program the night before.
The two teams were scheduled to meet in the semifinals, but the Lady Bears decided to opt out and head home just before tip-off, not risking the chance of potentially getting infected. They are expected to make the NCAA Tournament when the field is announced Monday.
