 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured
NHL Playoffs | Western Conference First Round | Game 4: Oilers 5, Kings 4, OT | Series tied 2-2

Hyman scores in OT as Oilers beat Kings to even series

  • 0
Oilers Kings Hockey

Associated Press

Edmonton Oilers left wing Zach Hyman (18) celebrates with center Leon Draisaitl (29) and defenseman Evan Bouchard (2) after scoring during overtime of Game 4 of an NHL Stanley Cup first-round playoff series game against the Los Angeles Kings, Sunday, in Los Angeles. The Oilers won 5-4.

LOS ANGELES — Leon Draisaitl wasn't fazed as his Edmonton Oilers faced a three-goal deficit at the end of the first period of Game 4 against the Los Angeles Kings.

Instead, Draisaitl and the Oilers were able to rally and post what might be their biggest win of the season.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.