RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA — Two swimmers from the Antelope Valley competed at the CIF-Southern Section Division 4 Championships on Saturday at Santa Margarita High School.
Palmdale senior Jocelyn Hyman finished 11th in the girls 100-yard freestyle.
Hyman finished with a time of one minute and 00.76 seconds. Her seed time was 1:02.24.
Charter Oak sophomore Kathryn Simpson won the event in 53.33.
Lancaster junior Destiny Carger finished 16th in the girls 100 backstroke. Carger finished with a time of 1:18.47 after her seed time was 1:15.85.
Summit sophomore Chelsea Fascio won the backstroke with a time of 1:01.02.
The CIF accepted only the top 16 times for each division, half of the normal number to cut down the size of the event.
The CIF-Southern Section Division 3 Championships were scheduled for 4 p.m. at Santa Margarita Catholic High School on Saturday.
College Softball
Ventura 2, AVC 1
Ventura 3, AVC 1
VENTURA — The Antelope Valley College softball team was swept in a doubleheader at Ventura College on Saturday, losing 2-1 and 3-1.
In the opener, AVC scored a run in the top of the first, but gave up two runs in the bottom of the fifth, on a two-run double by Jalen Barron.
The Marauders were outhit 5-3.
AVC leadoff batter Alex Alvarez was 2-for-3 with a run scored. Hailey Johnson had the only other hit for AVC.
AVC starting pitcher Arianna Arroyo struck out three in six innings, giving up two runs on five hits and four walks.
In the second game, the Marauders suffered a similar fate. AVC scored its lone run in the second, but Ventura scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth.
AVC second baseman Amy Manzo hit an RBI double for the Marauders and Johnson was 2-for-3.
AVC starting pitcher Bailey Damian gave up two earned runs on seven hits and two walks, striking out one in six innings.
“The girls gave it everything they had, but unfortunately came up short today in two very competitive games,” AVC coach Cindy Vargas said. “We are very thankful for our administration for fighting for our athletic teams and giving us the opportunity to compete this season.”
