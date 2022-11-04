Eagles Texans Football

Associated Press

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) carries the ball in the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles, Thursday, in Houston. The Eagles won 29-17 for their first 8-0 start in team history.

HOUSTON — Jalen Hurts didn’t make too much of the Philadelphia Eagles improving to 8-0 for the first time in franchise history. Instead he reminisced on his freshman year at Alabama in 2016 when his team won its first eight games during a 14-0 start, but came short of the ultimate goal.

“I know it’s special for the city of Philadelphia,” he said. “But I’ve been 8-0 before and lost the National Championship. So we just have to take it day by day. We haven’t accomplished anything yet. It’s a day-by-day thing of us controlling the things we can and playing to our standard and trying to grow every day.”

