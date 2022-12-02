WCup United States Soccer

Associated Press

Christian Pulisic, of the United States, attends a press conference before a training session  on Thursday at Al-Gharafa SC Stadium, in Doha, Qatar.

DOHA, Qatar — Having scored the winning goal for the United States against Iran, Christian Pulisic watched the final minutes from a hospital on a mobile phone.

“They were checking my blood sugar and everything and it was flying through the roof,” the U.S. star recalled Thursday, “but it wasn’t because of anything. It was just me stressed watching the game. But once I got through that and the final whistle blew, I was obviously very happy.”

