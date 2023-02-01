Kings Hurricanes Hockey

Associated Press

Carolina’s Jalen Chatfield (5) shields the puck from the Kings’ Blake Lizotte (center) and Quinton Byfield (55) during the first period, Tuesday, in Raleigh, N.C. The Hurricanes won 5-4 in overtime.

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Carolina Hurricanes keep collecting comeback victories, and their latest was quite an accomplishment.

Sebastian Aho scored on a power play with 53.8 seconds left in overtime and the Hurricanes overcame a three-goal deficit to beat the Los Angeles Kings 5-4 on Tuesday night.

