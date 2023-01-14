Devils Ducks Hockey

Associated Press

Anaheim Ducks center Adam Henrique (14) takes control of the puck from New Jersey Devils left wing Erik Haula (56) during the first period, Friday, in Anaheim. The Devils won 6-2.

 Ashley Landis

ANAHEIM — Jack Hughes had two goals and an assist, and Jesper Bratt also scored two goals in the New Jersey Devils’ third straight victory, 6-2 over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday night.

Hughes got his 50th point of the season by scoring in New Jersey’s three-goal first period. He added his 28th goal of the season in the final minutes of a blowout win in the first stop of the Devils’ four-game West Coast road swing.

