Sanderson Farms Golf

Associated Press

Mackenzie Hughes watches his shot from the 18th fairway during the second day of the Sanderson Farms Championship, Friday, in Jackson, Miss. He shares the lead with Thomas Detry.

 Rogelio V. Solis

JACKSON, Miss. — Mackenzie Hughes thought he had a chance to be picked for the Presidents Cup because of his putting. The strength of his game helped carry him to a 9-under 63 on Friday and a share of the lead in the Sanderson Farms Championship.

Hughes birdied his last two holes at the Country Club of Jackson to catch Thomas Detry of Belgium, who played in the morning and had a second straight 67.

