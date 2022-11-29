HS football summary | Playoffs Championship

PLAYOFFS CHAMPIONSHIP
CIF-Southern Section Division 12
• Lancaster 44, Valley Christian 42
CIF SOUTHERN REGIONAL DIVISION 6AA CHAMPIONSHIP GAME
• Lancaster vs. Classical Academy at Del Norte High, 7:30 p.m.
Valley Christian 14 14 8 6 — 42
VC — Apisala 16 run (Montoya kick) 9:36
L — Bolds 6 pass from SaMarion (SaMarion pass to Hughes) 7:25
VC — Apisala 10 run (Montoya kick) 0:00
L — Mitchell 1 run (run failed) 7:29
VC — Hernandez pass from DeYoung (kick blocked) 5:04
L — Hughes 53 pass from SaMarion (Mitchell run) 3:06
VC — Apisala 2 run (Apisala run) 1:31
L — SaMarion 6 run (Mitchell run) 9:21
VC — Hernandez 11 pass from DeYoung (Apisala run) 6:21
L — Lane 5 pass from SaMarion (Mitchell run) 3:23
L — Mitchell 5 run (run failed) 10:44
VC — Jordan 8 pass from DeYoung (run failed) 1:26
RUSHING — Valley Christian: Apisala 19-97, Brown 1-2, No. 20 4-19, Maurer 2-34, DeYoung 1-(-1). Lancaster: Mitchell 22-198, SaMarion 7-51, Team 1-(-10).
PASSING— Valley Christian: DeYoung 15-29-0-193. Lancaster: SaMarion 13-16-0-188.
RECEIVING — Valley Christian: Hernandez 4-40, Bouma 7-84, No. 43 1-5, Maurer 2-56, Jordan 1-8. Lancaster: Bolds 3-38, Hughes 5-118, Blackman 3-21, Lane 2-11.
MISSED FIELD GOALS — None.
