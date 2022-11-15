HS football summaries | Playoffs Quarterfinals

CIF-Southern Section Division 10
• Palmdale 21, Santa Ana 14
CIF-Southern Section Division 12
• Lancaster 34, Montebello 8
CIF-Southern Section 8-man Division 2
• Lancaster Baptist 40, Cuyama Valley 8
• Palmdale at Salesian, 7 p.m.
• Lancaster at Arroyo, 7 p.m.
• Hesperia Christian at Lancaster Baptist, 7 p.m.
SA — Hughes 13 run (Ixta kick) 3:49
P — Jackson 14 pass from Mercado (PAT failed) 1:00
SA — Ramos 15 pass from Hughes (Ixta kick) 54.8
P — Bastine 3 run (Jackson run) 8:41
P — Jackson 4 run (Valdivia kick) 11:19
RUSHING — Santa Ana: Garcia 25-99, Hughes 23-107, Cervantes 1-5. Palmdale: Jackson 9-71, Bastine 12-38, Mercado 7-48, Team 1-(-2).
PASSING — Santa Ana: Hughes 4-11-1-34. Palmdale: Mercado 8-14-1-108.
RECEIVING — Santa Ana: Ramos 3-28, Foster 1-6. Palmdale: Cacao 3-20, Jackson 4-38, Edwards 1-50.
MISSED FIELD GOALS — None.
