HS football summaries | Playoffs First Round

PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND
Friday’s Scores
CIF-Central Section Division 6
• Woodlake 35, Boron 21
CIF-Southern Section Division 4
• Cypress 28, Highland 26
CIF-Southern Section Division 9
• Hillcrest 55, Quartz Hill 54, 2OT
CIF-Southern Section Division 10
• Palmdale 42, El Rancho 13
CIF-Southern Section Division 12
• Lancaster 28, Sierra Vista 16
CIF-Southern Section 8-man Division 2
• Lancaster Baptist 48, Southlands Christian 12
PLAYOFFS QUARTERFINALS
Friday’s Schedule
CIF-Southern Section Division 10
• Santa Ana at Palmdale, 7 p.m.
CIF-Southern Section Division 12
• Lancaster at Montebello, 7 p.m.
CIF-Southern Section 8-man Division 2
• Lancaster Baptist at Cuyama Valley, 7 p.m.
PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND
Friday
CIF-SS Division 12
Lancaster 28, Sierra Vista 16
Sierra Vista 0 8 0 8 — 16
Lancaster 12 8 8 0 — 28
SCORING SUMMARY
First Quarter
L — Hughes 15 pass from Samarion (pass failed) 9:26
L — Lane 71 pass from Samarion (run failed) 3:57
Second Quarter
SV — Alonso 1 run (Alonso pass to Garcia) 4:07
L — Hughes 48 pass from Samarion (Samarion pass to Bolds) 3:01
Third Quarter
L — Cortez 65 fumble recovery (Samarion pass to Hughes) 9:42
Fourth Quarter
SV — Garcia 9 run (Alonso pass to Alcazar) 7:41
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Sierra Vista: Terrazas 8-60, Garcia 19-87, Alcazar 5-13, Rodriguez 6-16, Alonso 3-7, Nelson 2-5, Team 1-(-1). Lancaster: Tucker-Martin 11-43, Samarion 12-14, Freeman 1-1.
PASSING — Sierra Vista: Alonso 0-6-1-0. Lancaster: Samarion 8-14-0-190.
RECEIVING — Sierra Vista: None. Lancaster: Hughes 3-89, Lane 4-96, Thomas 1-5.
MISSED FIELD GOALS — None.
CIF-SS 8-man Division 2
Lancaster Baptist 48, Southlands Christian 12
Southlands Christian 0 6 0 6 — 12
Lancaster Baptist 14 21 13 0 — 48
SCORING SUMMARY
First Quarter
LB — Daniel Flores 19 run (Daniel Flores kick), 7:22.
LB — Daniel Flores 12 run (Daniel Flores kick), 3:34.
Second Quarter
LB — Samuel Flores 42 run (Samuel Flores kick), 8:08.
LB — Filipe De Paula Rosa 9 run (Samuel Flores kick), 5:56.
SC — Slmani 9 pass from Vargas (pass failed), 2:04.
LB — Filipe De Paula Rosa 38 pass from Langley (Samuel Flores kick), :33.
Third Quarter
LB — Filipe De Paula Rosa 30 interception return (Samuel Flores kick), 9:59.
LB — Filipe De Paula Rosa 2 run (kick blocked), 3:58.
Fourth Quarter
SC — Sargent 54 pass from Vargas (time expired), :30.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Southlands Christian: Sargent 1-(-4), Vargas 17-29, Slmani 3-(-9). Lancaster Baptist: Daniel Flores 6-60, Wyatt Langley 6-21, Filipe De Paula Rosa 10-89, Samuel Flores 9-105, Peyton Langley 4-14.
PASSING — Southlands Christian: Vargas 12-39-6-179. Lancaster Baptist: Wyatt Langley 3-5-0-53.
RECEIVING — Southlands Christian: Vuong 7-73, Slmani 4-56, Sargent 1-54. Lancaster Baptist: Averbeck 1-4, Samuel Flores 1-15, Filipe De Paula Rosa 1-38.
MISSED FIELD GOALS — None.
