 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

HS football summaries | Playoffs First Round

  • 0
Lancaster Baptist football playoffs prep boxes

MEGAN WIDICK/Special to the Valley Press

Southland Christian’s Taylor Sargent (10) is tackled by Lancaster Baptist’s Joshua Galan (33) and Joshua Wheatley (92) during Friday’s CIF-Southern Section 8-man Division 2 first-round playoff game at Lancaster Baptist. The Eagles won 48-12.

PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND

Friday’s Scores

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.