White Sox Dodgers Baseball

Associated Press

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Tony Gonsolin (26) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday in Los Angeles. The Dodgers won 5-1.

LOS ANGELES — Tony Gonsolin's velocity was down, not that it mattered. He delivered six shutout innings after getting a couple extra days of rest as the result of experiencing body soreness.

Will Smith and David Peralta staked Gonsolin to an early lead with two-run homers in the first inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Chicago White Sox 5-1 on Tuesday night.

