AUGUSTA, Ga. — When Viktor Hovland learned he’d be playing the first two rounds of the Masters with Tiger Woods, his heart started to race and his anxiety level spiked.

“My heart kind of went a little bit further up in the throat,” Hovland said, knowing the inherent pressure of playing alongside the five-time champion Thursday and in front of the gigantic crowds that follow Woods.

