Memphis Houston Basketball

Associated Press

Houston guard Tramon Mark (12) drives around Memphis guard Elijah McCadden (0) during the second half on Sunday in Houston. Houston is back at No. 1 in the AP Top 25 poll.

 

 Kevin M. Cox

Houston returned to No. 1 in the AP men’s college basketball poll on Monday for the third time this season, while Northwestern and Texas A&M barged into the rankings after each had a pair of impressive wins last week.

The Cougars, riding a seven-game winning streak, jumped over Alabama and back into the top spot, where they spent two weeks in November and December and had another two-week stint last month. They picked up 48 first-place votes from the 62-member national media panel to lay claim to No. 1 with just two weeks left in the regular season.

