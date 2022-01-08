The Associated Press discontinued delivery of horse racing entries and results for all local thoroughbred tracks effective Jan. 1. AP will provide agate for the marquee Triple Crown races and Breeder’s Cup in the future, but this content will be limited to only those races.
AP arrived at this decision after years of newspaper audits that determined declining usage of this content among customers of all sizes. Meanwhile, the cost of maintaining it increases. Through surveys and interviews with various sports editors of newspapers still running horse racing agate, we also found that more are getting it directly from local tracks rather than from AP.
___________
The Valley Press was not one of the those papers. We have not found a similar format for the race entries and results we use, so we will have to discontinue horse racing for the forseeable future. Sorry for any inconvenience this may cause our readers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.