Billy Horschel tees off on the fourth hole in the first round of the Honda Classic golf tournament on Thursday in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

 

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Billy Horschel has never won a PGA Tour event in his home state of Florida. His quest to change that is off to a fine start.

Horschel shot a 5-under 65 on Thursday, tying him with Joseph Bramlett for the first-round lead in the Honda Classic at PGA National. Bramlett had a bogey-free round; Horschel had six birdies and one bogey.

