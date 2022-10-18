COLLEGE
- Tennessee 52, Alabama 49
- Michigan 41, Penn St. 17
- Utah 43, USC 42
- TCU 43, Oklahoma St. 40, 2OT
- Kentucky 27, Mississippi St. 17
- Syracuse 24, NC State 9
- Oklahoma 52, Kansas 42
- Colorado 20, Cal 13, OT
- Fresno St. 17, San Jose St. 10
- Stanford 16, Notre Dame 14
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.