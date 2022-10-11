Horrorscope Scores | Week 6

COLLEGE
- Georgia 42, Auburn 10
- Alabama 24, Texas A&M 20
- Ohio St. 49, Michigan St. 20
- USC 30, Washington St. 14
- Tennessee 40, LSU 13
- Oklahoma St. 41, Texas Tech 31
- NC State 19, Florida St. 17
- UCLA 42, Utah 32
- Texas 49, Oklahoma 0
- Notre Dame 28, BYU 20
