Horrorscope Scores | Week 5

COLLEGE
- Alabama 49, Arkansas 26
- Clemson 30, NC State 20
- Oklahoma St. 36, Baylor 25
- Utah 42, Oregon St. 16
- Oregon 45, Stanford 27
- Georgia Tech 26, Pittsburgh 21
- Ole Miss 22, Kentucky 19
- Mississippi St. 42, Texas A&M 24
- LSU 21, Auburn 17
- USC 42, Arizona St. 25
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.