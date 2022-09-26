Horrorscope Scores | Week 4

COLLEGE
- Cal 49, Arizona 31
- UCLA 45, Colorado 17
- Clemson 51, Wake Forest 45, 2OT
- TCU 42, SMU 34
- Tennessee 38, Florida 33
- Texas Tech 37, Texas 34, OT
- Oregon 44, Washington St. 41
- Texas A&M 23, Arkansas 21
- USC 17, Oregon St. 14
- Washington 40, Stanford 22
