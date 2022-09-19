Horrorscope Scores — Week 3

COLLEGE
- Georgia 48, South Carolina 7
- Cincinnati 38, Miami (OH) 17
- Indiana 33, W. Kentucky 30, OT
- UCLA 32, South Alabama 31
- Oregon 41, BYU 20
- LSU 31, Mississippi St. 16
- Washington 39, Michigan St. 28
- Texas A&M 17, Miami 9
- Utah 35, San Diego St. 7
- USC 45, Fresno St. 17
