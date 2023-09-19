Horrorscope Scores — Week 3

COLLEGE
- Florida St. 31, Boston College 29
- Penn St. 30, Illinois 13
- LSU 41, Mississippi State 14
- Missouri 30, Kansas State 27
- Oregon St. 26, San Diego St. 9
- California 31, Idaho 17
- Washington 41, Michigan St. 7
- UCLA 59, NC Central 7
- West Virginia 17, Pitt 6
- Fresno St. 29, Arizona St. 0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.