Horrorscope Scores — Week 2

COLLEGE
- Ole Miss 37, Tulane 20
- Iowa 20, Iowa St. 13
- Cincinnati 27, Pittsburgh 21
- Texas 34, Alabama 24
- Oregon 38, Texas Tech 30
- Washington St. 31, Wisconsin 22
- Mississippi St. 31, Arizona 24, OT
- UCLA 35, San Diego St. 10
- USC 56, Stanford 10
- Oklahoma St. 27, Arizona St. 15
