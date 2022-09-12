 Skip to main content
Horrorscope Scores — Week 2

  • 0

COLLEGE

  • Alabama 20, Texas 19
  • Kansas St. 40, Missouri 12
  • Washington St. 17, Wisconsin 14
  • Air Force 41, Colorado 10
  • Texas Tech 33, Houston 30, OT
  • Cal 20, UNLV 14
  • Iowa State 10, Iowa 7
  • UCLA 45, Alabama St. 7
  • USC 41, Stanford 28
  • BYU 26, Baylor 20

