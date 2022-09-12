Horrorscope Scores — Week 2

COLLEGE
- Alabama 20, Texas 19
- Kansas St. 40, Missouri 12
- Washington St. 17, Wisconsin 14
- Air Force 41, Colorado 10
- Texas Tech 33, Houston 30, OT
- Cal 20, UNLV 14
- Iowa State 10, Iowa 7
- UCLA 45, Alabama St. 7
- USC 41, Stanford 28
- BYU 26, Baylor 20
