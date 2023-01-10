NFL
- Falcons 30, Buccaneers 17
- Bills 35, Patriots 23
- Vikings 29, Bears 13
- Bengals 27, Ravens 16
- Broncos 31, Chargers 28
- Lions 20, Packers 16
- Texans 32, Colts 31
- Chiefs 31, Raiders 13
- Dolphins 11, Jets 6
- Panthers 10, Saints 7
- Eagles 22, Giants 16
- Steelers 28, Browns 14
- 49ers 38, Cardinals 13
- Seahawks 19, Rams 16
- Commanders 26, Cowboys 6
- Jaguars 20, Titans 16
