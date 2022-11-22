COLLEGE

  • Georgia 16, Kentucky 6
  • Michigan 19, Illinois 17
  • Oregon 20, Utah 17
  • USC 48, UCLA 45
  • Cal 27, Stanford 20
  • Oklahoma 28, Oklahoma St. 13
  • Pittsburgh 28, Duke 26
  • Washington St. 31, Arizona 20
  • Boise State 20, Wyoming 17
  • Wake Forest 45, Syracuse 35

