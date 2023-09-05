Horrorscope Scores — Week 1

COLLEGE
- Tennessee 37, Virginia 10
- Colorado 45, TCU 42
- Oklahoma 73, Arkansas St. 0
- Fresno St. 39, Purdue 35
- Iowa St. 30, Northern Iowa 9
- Washington 56, Boise St. 19
- California 58, North Texas 21
- USC 66, Nevada 14
- Washington St. 50, Colorado St. 24
- Texas St. 42, Baylor 31
- Penn St. 38, West Virginia 15
- North Carolina 31, South Carolina 17
- Wyoming 35, Texas Tech 33, OT
- Arizona 38, Northern Arizona 3
- BYU 14, Sam Houston 0
- UCLA 27,Coastal Carolina 13
- San Diego St. 36, Idaho St. 28
- Rutgers 24, Northwestern 7
- Oregon St. 42, San Jose St. 17
- Florida St. 45, LSU 24
