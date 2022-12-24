Hornets Lakers Basketball

Associated Press

Lakers forward LeBron James (6) dribbles past Charlotte Hornets center Mason Plumlee during the first half, Friday, in Los Angeles. The Hornets won 134-130.

LOS ANGELES — Gordon Hayward got the tiebreaking layup on a goaltending call against LeBron James with 6.3 seconds to play, and the Charlotte Hornets held off the Los Angeles Lakers 134-130 Friday night for only their second victory in 11 games.

James scored 18 of his 34 points while leading a stirring fourth-quarter comeback by the Lakers, who erased a 16-point deficit in the second half. James scored or assisted on 11 straight points in the final 2:30, and he drove for the tying layup with 30 seconds left.

