Honoring Margaret Neill

LANCASTER — Paraclete athletic director and coach Margaret Neill had a reunion of sorts with her former athletes from every decade since she started coaching at her alma mater 43 years ago.
Everyone came together to honor Neill — who still coaches softball, but also coached girls volleyball and basketball for the Spirits throughout her four-decade tenure — at a retirement party in her honor on Saturday at Paraclete High School.
The party included food, a cake with her picture on it, cookies in the shape of basketballs, volleyballs and softballs, as well as cookies with the Paraclete logo and colors and a cookie that said “43 years.” The cookies were made by Neill’s former three-sport athlete Yvonne Ochoa (nee Photias).
There was also a slideshow, showing Neill’s long hair in the 1970s and 80s before she started donning her short hairdo over the last two decades.
There was a fun award ceremony handing out three “Buddy” awards — named after Margaret’s nickname — with one for the longest tenured athlete (a graduate from the 1970s), one for the shortest tenured athlete (two 2016 grads) and one for the person who traveled the furthest for the party, which was Minneapolis.
Softball players Adriana Perez, a 2009 grad, came from Texas for the weekend, while Laura Staats (1991) flew in from Nebraska with a quick turnaround as well.
There was a toast where anyone could talk about Neill and the impact she has had over their lives and women’s sports at Paraclete High School.
“I would just like to take a quick moment to say thank you to Margaret Neill for helping me be who I am today,” said Sandy Holm, a 1994 grad who helped co-host the party with Neill’s longtime friend and coworker Deb Stevens. “Without her guidance and her tutelage, man, I would have been a mess. She’s awesome and I’m super grateful for the nights, the weekends that she put in for coaching, for teaching, for mentoring and for helping me to become the women I am today. I really appreciate it.”
Four players from the first team Neill ever coached were in attendance, including Patty Bartoli, who also played with Neill as a freshman at Paraclete.
“I was on her first team and Margaret would shuttle us from games … and it was like, if you’re halfway athletic, you’re on the team,” Bartoli said. “I was so fortunate, because I asked Margaret to be my big sister and she’s never let me down. Love you.”
Throughout the evening many of her former athletes learned that Neill and another woman were the ones who started the softball team at California State University Northridge, which boosted her legendary status even more.
Neill has also refereed volleyball and sits on the CIF-Southern Section Coaches Advisory Committee.
There were stories told that made Neill laugh and some that made her blush.
There were jokes about her unwavering honesty and unchanging attitude, though she was also accused of “getting soft” these past few years.
Jerry Lewis, who spent 44 years as Antelope Valley College’s athletic trainer, also taught Neill in his training and first-aid class.
When she started coaching at Paraclete, he said she would bring him her injured athletes, tell him what she’d done to help them and ask him if there was anything else she could do. He said she soaked up the knowledge he gave her.
And when he retired in 2015, she was one of few people who could get him to keep working.
“She was one of the first people at my retirement in 2015 and she comes over and she goes, ‘Could you come over to work with the football team, so I don’t have to?’” Lewis recalled, adding she told him he only had to work about 25 hours a week. “This is my sixth year, which means this is my 51st year in athletic training.”
Everyone got their picture taken with Neill and were encouraged to sign a picture frame. Many in attendance, also contributed money to a gift for Neill that amounted to more than $2,000.
Others brought her flowers or other gifts and she was given a quilt made of jerseys and shirts from Jimmy and Lisa Johnson’s kids — KaytLynn, Jared and Jordan. KaytLynn played softball for Neill, who also looked after Jared and Jordan, and Jimmy was an assistant softball coach for a few years.
The rest of the night was spent mingling and sharing more stories in smaller groups.
Neill said she couldn’t give up everything quite yet, which made her stick around for more softball.
The Spirits play in a CIF-Southern Section Division 5 second-round game against No. 2-seeded El Toro at 3:15 p.m. today at Marie Kerr Park.
