CONCACAF Nations League Mexico US Soccer

Associated Press

Sergino Dest of the United States pushes Mexico’s Gerardo Arteaga during the second half of a CONCACAF Nations League semifinals match on Thursday in Las Vegas. 

 John Locher

LAS VEGAS — The United States men’s match against Mexico was cut short Thursday night by the referee after the stadium devolved into echoes of homophobic chants from Mexican soccer fans, who for years have directed a slur at opposing teams’ goalkeepers.

Officials have been trying to stamp out the troubling tradition for just as long, with fines, banishment from stadiums, and now early finishes.

