LANCASTER — The Antelope Vally College football team dominated a conference game against L.A. Pierce College on Saturday afternoon, scoring a 55-7 victory at Brent Carder Stadium.
The Marauders (7-2) won its sixth consecutive game and will host Moorpark next Saturday in their regular-season finale.
AVC jumped out to a 34-0 lead at halftime against the Brahams (0-7).
The Marauders scored on their first three possessions.
The AVC offense finished with 403 total yards in offense, while the AVC defense held Pierce to 177 yards, had three interceptions, including one for a touchdown, and a safety.
AVC running back Amir Bankhead scored two touchdowns on the first two Marauders’ possessions, on runs of 35- and 2-yards, giving AVC a quick 12-0 lead early in the opening quarter.
Those were the only two carries of the game for Bankhead, as AVC had seven other players carry the ball.
AVC starting quarterback Caden Hinton threw for 252 yards and four touchdowns on 10-for-14 passing.
Hinton threw a 70-yard touchdown pass to Reece Robinson late in the first quarter, giving the Marauders a 19-0 lead.
Eight different receivers caught a pass for AVC, with Davon Jones leading the way with four catches for 117 yards and a touchdown.
Jones caught a 71-yard touchdown pass from Hinton early in the third quarter to give the Marauders a 41-0 lead.
Carlos Hill caught a 20-yard touchdown pass from Hinton early in the second quarter, Hill’s only catch of the game, and Joshua Clark caught a 16-yard TD pass from Hinton in the final minute of the first half.
Emery Floyd completed 2-of-2 passes for the Marauders for 74 yards, connecting with Jonathan Jean for a 75-yard scoring pass early in the fourth quarter.
AVC’s Kevin Holley returned an interception 62 yards for a touchdown midway through the fourth quarter to give the Marauders a 55-0 lead.
Raymond Womack and Dazhon Sanders also had interceptions for the Marauders.
Augustin Lorfils Jr. led the AVC defense with six total tackles and Esai Martinez had five tackles and two tackles for a loss.
The AVC defense had 13 tackles for a loss, as Brannen Goodman Jr. and Bruce Johnson both had two tackles for a loss apiece.
The Brahmas broke the shutout with five minutes and 31 seconds remaining in the game with a 25-yard touchdown pass by Andrew Young, who completed 4-of-14 passes.
The winless Brahmas entered the game with 22 players on its roster, while AVC has had an abundance of players, as its entire team returned from last season as players were granted an extra year of eligibility due to the COVID pandemic.
