LPGA Tour Golf

Associated Press

Jenny Shin, of South Korea, tees off on the 14th hole during the first round of the ShopRite LPGA Classic golf tournament, Friday, in Galloway, N.J.

 

 Matt Slocum

GALLOWAY, N.J. — Dani Holmqvist shot a career-best 7-under 64 on Friday to take a one-shot lead over Jenny Shin and Chinese rookie Yan Liu after the first round of the ShopRite LPGA Classic.

Two-time ShopRite winner Anna Nordqvist and Georgia Hall were in a group of five two shots off the lead in the 54-hole event on the Bay Course at Seaview, close to the casinos in Atlantic City.

