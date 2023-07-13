Grizzlies Thunder Basketball

Associated Press

Memphis Grizzlies forward Kenneth Lofton Jr. (6) steals the ball from Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) during an NBA summer league game, July 5, in Salt Lake City. 

 

 Rick Bowmer

LAS VEGAS — Chet Holmgren made it two big nights in a row for No. 2 picks.

A night after Brandon Miller had his best game in Las Vegas, Chet Holmgren was dominant on both ends to lead the Oklahoma City to a 98-87 victory over Indiana on Wednesday night.

