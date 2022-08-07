Hall of Fame-Women Football

This photo shows a display with Jen Welter's blue-and-pink jersey on Friday in Canton, Ohio.

CANTON, Ohio — A 15-year-old boy made his way through the the Pro Football Hall of Fame museum on Friday, checking out the memorabilia and bronze busts before stopping to take a picture of Jen Welter’s blue-and-pink jersey to send to his younger sister.

“She will love this,” said Zach Fleming, a Pittsburgh Steelers fan in town with his dad for the first time. “I want her to know girls can make the Hall of Fame, too.”

