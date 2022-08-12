Hitting their stride

PALMDALE — Desert Christian graduate Brent Roetcisoender remembers losing every race when he was just a kid to Nico Colin.
Those races were several years ago and Roetcisoender went on to great accomplishments during his running career at Desert Christian.
Roetcisoender beat Colin one more time on Thursday at Pelona Vista Park during the second of four races in the Antelope Valley Summer Cross Country Series.
He won the three-mile race with an unofficial time of 17 minutes, 26 seconds, while Colin finished second with a time of 18:23.
“It’s just a fun race. It was like a workout. Just to win it and have fun,” Roetcisoender said. “Running with the people who trained me — Dale Lister, Nico Colin. They’ve all done workouts with me. I’ve been doing this race since I was 10. This race, this course, has really made me a faster runner.
“It means a whole lot. I’m very blessed to have this great running community. I remember he beat me in every single race when I was like 10 in local 5Ks and stuff like that. Being able to be pushed like that, it’s awesome.”
Roetcisoender said he was going to leave today for college, George Fox University in Oregon.
“This whole summer has been a huge improvement and a huge challenge too,” he said. “I’ve been doing up to 60 to 70 miles a week. Best shape of my life right now.”
Colin, 36, is a Highland High graduate and trains to run marathons.
“I talked to him before the race. I asked him if he was going to race it or if he was going to do a tempo,” Colin said of Roetcisoender. “He just said he wanted some redemption from last week. Anything he does right now, I can’t keep up with him. He’s just at another level. I just want to keep him in sight and I was able to do that. But I think he can go much faster than we did today.
“He’s been doing a lot of miles. He’s got speed. He’s got age on his side. He’s going to be an awesome runner in college.”
There were more than 103 runners in the race, up considerable from last week when there were 69 runners and 61 people finished the race, including Roetcisoender, who just ran the opener for fun.
“It was fun. We just walked it with one of my friends,” Roetcisoender said.
Race co-organizer Alan Brown said they tried to get the word out more about the series.
“We put out another email,” Brown said. “The word got out more. I sent notices to all the coaches in the area, all the high school and middle school coaches.
“We’re pleased.”
Colin wasn’t able to attend the series opener.
“I missed out. We were out of town,” he said. “Glad to be back this week.”
Colin said he found out the series had restarted on Facebook.
“I think James Mitchell has been very vocal about it,” he said. “Even if it’s just for a month, something is better than nothing.”
The series returned for the first time since 2019 with an abbreviated four-week schedule this season with no kids’ fun run.
There are two more weeks left in the series.
It was 92 degrees at the start of the race, up from 87 degrees when the race started at 6:45 p.m. in the opener on Aug. 4.
“The wind kind of made it feel nice, but when there’s no wind, yeah, you can feel it. It’s pressing down on you,” Colin said. “It was nice. Windy in a couple of areas, but it was just nice getting out here. It’s been two, three years since we had these races. It’s just great to come out and see a good turnout.”
Colin, who ran cross country at Highland High, said he has been running in the series consistently since 2013.
“I run every now and then with the High Desert Runners,” he said. “Just train year round to do marathons.”
Also competing in the race was series co-founder Jeanette Wells, 85.
Thomas Rivera, 20, was the overall winner in the series opener last week with an official time of 19 minutes and 30.9 seconds.
Ervin Velasquez, 29, finished second last week with a time of 20:18.3 and Talitha Schroeder, 10, was the first female finisher, 17th overall, with a time of 24:05.3.
