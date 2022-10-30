 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured
High School 8-Man Football | Liberty League: Leadership Military Academy 52, Lancaster Baptist 35

History denied

Lancaster Baptist loses chance at league title, undefeated regular season

  • 0

LANCASTER — The Lancaster Baptist football team was trying to win its first ever league title and finish an undefeated regular season for the first time in its season finale on Saturday night.

The Leadership Military Academy dashed both those hopes of school history, dominating the fourth quarter at Lancaster Baptist High School and pulling away for a 52-35 victory.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.