History denied

LANCASTER — The Lancaster Baptist football team was trying to win its first ever league title and finish an undefeated regular season for the first time in its season finale on Saturday night.
The Leadership Military Academy dashed both those hopes of school history, dominating the fourth quarter at Lancaster Baptist High School and pulling away for a 52-35 victory.
The win gives Leadership Military Academy the Liberty League title, a newly formed league.
Lancaster Baptist finishes the regular season 8-1 overall and 3-1 in league and awaits the release on Monday morning of the CIF-Southern Section 8-Man Football playoff brackets.
“It stings a lot. It stings a lot,” said Lancaster Baptist senior Filipe De Paula Rosa, a four-year varsity player. “We wanted to win league championship and to win league championship we have to go 9-0, so that was our plan. We weren’t planning on being 9-0 at the beginning of the season. We didn’t think of that, but we wanted to be league champs. That was something we aim for and we didn’t get it.”
Lancaster Baptist rallied from a 12-0 second-quarter deficit and led 20-18 at halftime.
Leadership Military Academy scored two touchdowns in the third quarter to retake the lead.
After exchanging scores, Lancaster Baptist cut the Wolf Pack’s lead to 38-35 with five minutes and 27 seconds remaining.
It would be as close as the Eagles would get, as LMA scored on its next two possessions to clinch the victory and the league title.
“We came back and made it a three-point game in the fourth quarter and they dominated the fourth quarter,” Lancaster Baptist coach John Alvarez said. “We couldn’t stop them. It’s one of those things where it’s a tough night. Missed opportunities on the field. Missed opportunity to have an undefeated regular season, which we have never done. A league title, which we have never done. It’s just one of those things, it hurts. It stings. It should sting, but I told them in our huddle, ‘This feeling you have is going to be magnified times 100 if it’s a playoff loss.’ The good news is we have next week to look forward to and we’ve got work to do. You’re always cleaning up. If you’re a football coach, you’re always trying to get things perfected. You feel bad for the boys, because they put a lot of work in. They were looking forward to this game.”
Leadership Military Academy seized control of the game from the start, scoring on the opening drive, as LMA senior J’wan Wilson rushed for a 36-yard touchdown. Wilson finished with 120 yards rushing and four touchdowns on 20 carries as the Wolf Pack rushed for a combined 265 yards and seven touchdowns on 58 carries.
“I would have to say our defense,” De Paula Rosa said. “Our defense couldn’t stop the run. They had a really strong running game and we couldn’t stop them. We tried to adjust, but no difference.”
Leadership Military Academy scored on its first possession in the second quarter, taking a 12-0 lead.
Lancaster Baptist scored on its fifth drive of the game, on a four-yard run by De Paula Rosa early in the second quarter. De Paula Rosa finished with 40 yards rushing and three touchdowns on 19 carries.
The Eagles carried the momentum over onto defense, forcing a turnover, with senior Joshua Galan recovering a LMA fumble.
But Lancaster Baptist immediately turned the ball over on a fumble.
The Wolf Pack’s drive was stopped by a sack by Lancaster Baptist senior Joshua Wheatley, one of five sacks by the Eagles’ defense.
Lancaster Baptist took the lead on its next possession, with senior tight end Troy Santos catching a 25-yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback Wyatt Langley, giving the Eagles a 14-12 lead with 2:14 remaining in the first half.
It was enough time for both teams to add a touchdown before halftime.
Wilson scored on a 21-yard run for the Wolf Pack to take an 18-14 lead.
The Leadership defense intercepted a Lancaster Baptist pass, one of three Eagles’ turnovers in the first half. LMA had four turnovers in the first half and none in the second half.
The Eagles’ defense returned the favor after the interception, as De Paula Rosa picked off an LMA pass and returned it 35 yards for a touchdown with 41 seconds remaining in the first half, giving the Eagles a 20-18 halftime lead.
In an ominous play, Lancaster Baptist was stopped on a fourth-and-goal from the two-yard line as time expired in the second quarter.
“We told them Leadership was going to be a very physical, good team,” Alvarez said. “We ignored their record. We know who they lost to. They lost to good teams by very reasonable deficits, to very good schools, so we knew that we were in for a fight. It really was a fight for three quarters. Even the first two possessions that we floundered on, we were still in the game. Even after those miscues. That’s good on our boys for staying in it and fighting.
“We were down 12-0 and then we take the lead. To only get two scores in the second half is a bit disappointing, but we gave up the ball a couple times, too — fumbles as we were driving, first half and second half. When you play a good team, you can’t let those things happen.”
Lancaster Baptist got the ball to start the second half, but fumbled twice.
“We came out in the second half and we stalled,” Alvarez said. “Our center was hurt for a bit. We put in our second stringer and ran a couple of plays that we’ve run all year, but didn’t execute. We had the ball on the ground three or four times in the first six plays. We really could not get going anywhere. We wasted, really, two possessions. It looked like we didn’t know what we were doing.”
The Wolf Pack answered with a 3-yard touchdown run by sophomore Gavyn Avery, giving the Leadership Military Academy a 24-20 lead it would not surrender.
“After halftime, it was out of our mind. We didn’t know what we were doing,” said Lancaster Baptist senior Derek Nakayama, a four-year varsity player. “They beat us. We didn’t even try on certain calls. They just beat us.
“Just not enough. Mistakes we shouldn’t have.”
Nakayama recovered a fumble, batted down two passes at the line of scrimmage and intercepted a pass on a 2-point conversion.
Lancaster Baptist did not score until its fourth possession of the second half, on a 38-yard run by De Paula Rosa.
The Eagles scored again two possessions later, on a 7-yard run by De Paula Rosa, to pull within three, 38-35, but the Wolf Pack answered with a 12-yard touchdown run by senior Carlos Ayala.
Lancaster Baptist was unable to move the ball its two remaining possessions in the game.
“It was a good game for us for playoffs, because we need that,” De Paula Rosa said. “We just have to keep our heads up and look at the next game, that would be in the playoffs.”
Langley completed 13-of-20 passes for 149 yards and rushed for 30 yards.
Santos caught four passes for 68 yards and sophomore Samuel Flores had four catches for 52 yards.
Avery completed 9-of-14 passes for 156 yards and rushed for 109 yards and two touchdowns on 30 carries.
“They came out and executed the second half. It was pretty good,” Leadership Military Academy third-year coach Kyle Legere said. “It was basically getting back to what we do: running the ball. We were trying to get around them. They have some big boys up front. They were stuffing the middle, so we tried opening up to the pass a little bit. It wasn’t working, so we went back to the run and it looked like it wore them out a little bit.”
Leadership Military Academy opened in 2011 and won its first league title.
Alvarez said it has been several years since the Eagles were last in a league and it was for one year, before Alvarez was coach.
