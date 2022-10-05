Historic victory

LANCASTER — For the first time in program history, the Lancaster girls tennis team got to celebrate a win over Quartz Hill High School.
The varsity and junior varsity Eagles players stormed the courts after the final match of the day was done and jumped and cheered after defeating the Royals 11-7 on Tuesday at Antelope Valley College.
“It’s an emotional day,” Lancaster coach David Garcia said, adding he has enjoyed watching his players’ talent grow. “Overall, I’m absolutely just blown away and happy with the performance of these girls.”
With the match already clinched, the final set of the day played into dusk. Lancaster’s No. 1 doubles team of Kaelin Vasquez and Belen Rodriguez trailed Quartz Hill’s No. 2 team of Kelsey Moholt and Katie Lindsay 4-2, but fought back to take a 5-4 lead.
Moholt and Lindsay, however, didn’t go down without a fight and forced a tiebreaker.
Both teams had their teams cheering for every point.
But it was Vasquez and Rodriguez who finally came out on top with a 7-6 (4) win.
“Just the amount of cheers that I was receiving, I was like, ‘We have this,’” Vasquez said.
Added Rodriguez: “It’s insane how helpful it is.”
The duo seemed to have more energy after a talking to from Garcia.
“It helps to hear that you’re doing bad right now, but I know you can do better,” Rodriguez said. “I know I can do better than this and he expects more from me, so I’m going to try to deliver for him.”
But they also wanted to win for each other and their team.
“It’s so helpful to have a great partner with you,” Rodriguez said. “It’s helpful to know that if I’m at net, ‘OK, Kaelin’s back there, I don’t need to cover the whole court.’”
Added Vasquez: “I’ll be tired and Belen will have so much motivation and just overall excitement and I’ll be like, ‘I want to do my best for her, because I want to bring as much energy as she does.’”
Vasquez and Rodriguez lost a close first set, 6-4, before winning their second set 6-0. They enjoyed the competition.
“Even though they’re intimidating, I do always look forward to playing them,” Rodriguez said about Quartz Hill. “And they’re always a pleasure.”
The duo was excited to be the first Lancaster girls tennis team to top the Royals, especially after falling 10-8 last season.
“It feels extraordinary,” Vasquez said. “This time, I believe in this team. I believe in this team with my whole heart and I believe that they will get it in.”
All of the Lancaster doubles teams won two sets apiece.
The No. 2 team of Amy Park and Sara Stringfield won 6-2, 6-0.
The No. 3 team of Jacky Obregon and Lucy Chaney won their first two sets, 6-0, 6-4, but suffered their first loss of the season against Quartz Hill’s No. 1 team of Kasey Faulk and Mia Hernandez, 6-1.
“There is not one person on this team that I think is less capable than another and they never cease to surprise me,” Rodriguez said. “Sara, our No. 2 doubles, got insanely good at the net in the span of a week. Now, we hate hitting with her.”
Faulk and Hernandez swept all three of their sets, 6-4, 6-3, 6-1.
“It felt so good,” Faulk said. “I love playing with Mia.”
Faulk suffered a bit of heat exhaustion in the first set, but cooled down enough during the break to finish out the set and the match.
“Honestly, it was just a lot of nerves,” she said. “Then, I was just thinking about Mia and I was like, ‘I can’t let her down.’ So, I came through it.”
Hernandez suffered through some health scares last week, but said she was feeling better this week.
“I was really happy,” Hernandez said about getting back on the court.
The Royals have fought through illness and injury this year, often not having its full team on any given day.
Tuesday was no different as one starter was out with a knee injury, one doubles player dropped out because of the heat and Skylar Antoniewicz had to retire during her second set because of significant back pain.
“I’d just like to show up with all of them once,” Quartz Hill coach Liz Litchfield said with a laugh. “But it’s all right.”
Antoniewicz won her first set 6-3 and was down 3-2 to Lancaster’s Ashley Kwak when she retired. The Royals had just one alternate, which they used in doubles, so they had to default the final set at No. 2 singles.
Even with the default, they had an opportunity to tie the match as the third round started.
Quartz Hill’s No. 1 singles player Chela Nilo lost her first Golden League set of the season to Lancaster’s No. 1 Cleo Wang, 6-2. But Nilo rebounded to win her next two sets, 6-2, 6-0.
Lei Brillantes also won a set for the Royals at No. 3 singles, winning a tiebreaker, 7-6 (5).
“We all played really good today,” Faulk said.
Wang remained undefeated in league play with two wins, 6-2 and 6-0, and the default victory.
Kaelin’s twin sister, Genesis Vasquez, clinched the match with a 6-2 win in her final set of the day for the Eagles’ 10th point. She also clinched the match’s 10th point against Highland earlier this season.
“I think many people underestimate her in league,” Garcia said. “She’s like the underdog and the heart of the team.”
Through the first round of league play, Lancaster is 7-0 for the first time in school history.
The players are grateful to their coach.
“It’s all thanks to the Garcia Tennis Academy,” Rodriguez said.
He’s grateful for his players and was nearly overcome with emotion after their win.
“I always say, I only do 10% of the work, they do 90%,” Garcia said.
Garcia was a player on the first Lancaster boys team to break Quartz Hill’s winning streak and league title streak. He also led the boys team to an undefeated league title in the spring.
The second round of league play continues on Thursday as Lancaster takes on Littlerock at AVC, while Quartz Hill (5-2) plays Knight at Palmdale High.
