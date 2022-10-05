 Skip to main content
Girls Tennis | Golden League: Lancaster 11, Quartz Hill 7

Historic victory

Lancaster defeats Quartz Hill for first time in its history

LANCASTER — For the first time in program history, the Lancaster girls tennis team got to celebrate a win over Quartz Hill High School.

The varsity and junior varsity Eagles players stormed the courts after the final match of the day was done and jumped and cheered after defeating the Royals 11-7 on Tuesday at Antelope Valley College.

