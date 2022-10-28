Historic Season

QUARTZ HILL — Before Thursday’s final Golden League match against Quartz Hill, the Lancaster girls tennis team had already clinched their first league title in program history.
But, the Eagles wanted an undefeated title, just like Highland accomplished last season.
Thanks to three tiebreak victories, the Eagles got their wish, defeating the Royals 11-7 and winning the championship with a 14-0 record.
“It feels frickin’ great,” Lancaster senior doubles player Kaelin Vasquez. “Four years of commitment. … This year, coming in, I was excited and thrilled, because like (coach David) Garcia said, this team is going to make history. … I’ve played pretty much all sports, but never have I experienced more fun and more like I want to be out here than this sport.”
The match came down to the last three doubles sets and the last two were tiebreakers.
It was Lancaster’s No. 3 team of Lucy Chaney and Jacky Obregon who clinched the 10th and winning-point for their team with a 7-6 (4) victory over Quartz Hill’s Kelsey Moholt and Sukhmani Brar.
Chaney and Obregon were down 5-3 in the set before fighting back to take a 6-5 lead and eventually winning in the tiebreaker. It was the only set the duo won.
“I’m just very proud of how they were willing to fight in the end, knowing what’s at stake,” Lancaster coach David Garcia said. “I think they knew it and I just had a proud coach moment, because that just lets me know how much they care for the team and wanting to fight and wanting to win.”
Lancaster’s No. 2 doubles team of Sara Stringfield and Amy Park also went to a tiebreak in the final match against Quartz Hill’s No. 1 team of Kasey Faulk and Mia Hernandez. Stringfield and Park were up 5-2 in the match before the Royals tied the set at 5-all and then 6-all.
Stringfield and Park won out in the end, 7-6 (3). The players were emotional after going down 5-6, but a pep talk from Garcia got them going again.
“I’m really proud of Amy and Sara to be able to pull it together,” Garcia said.
Lancaster’s No. 1 doubles team of seniors Ashley Kwak and Vasquez won their third set of the day 6-2 after falling behind 2-0, finishing a three-set sweep.
Kwak was filling in at No. 1 doubles for Belen Rodriguez, who injured her knee at the league finals on Saturday.
“It was really nice,” Kwak said. “Kaelin is a great partner. She’s really good at net. I could rely on her, so I didn’t feel too scared going into the match. We pulled out three wins, so I’m really proud of us.”
Vasquez was motivated by Kwak’s positivity.
“When I first came out her, Ashley was like, ‘We’ve got this.’ She was so confident,” Vasquez said. “That turned my head and I was like, ‘We do got this.’”
The duo had a tough first match, but fought to defeat Quartz Hill’s No. 1 team of Kasey Faulk and Mia Hernandez in a tiebreaker, 7-6 (6).
They went on to win their second set 6-3 and final set 6-2.
“Playing with Ashley, I knew she had it in her,” Vasquez said. “All I needed her (to do) was just receive for me and I was like, ‘I got it.’ We were a power couple.”
Kwak started on junior varsity last season and was brought up to varsity at the end. This year, she was a varsity singles player and a team captain.
“I joined not knowing how to play or anything,” Kwak said. “Even last year, the girls and I grew closer together. I played over the summer with coach Garcia and I think that really improved my tennis skills. I was like, this is actually really fun.
“He appointed me as the captain and I was really excited and then I got to work with these girls and it feels so great to end off my year with a win and just breaking history. I’m so proud of every single one of them. We put it so much work and I’m so happy.”
The duo said the team’s success is in large part to their coaches, especially Garcia.
“Although our girls are putting in so much work and so much effort, it really comes down to a coach that really directs us and I think coach Garcia and even coach Torres really help us in that way,” Kwak said. “They genuinely care and love us. … We’re really thankful for them.”
Stringfield and Park also swept at No. 2 doubles, pulling out the tiebreaker and winning their other two sets, 6-2, 7-5.
Faulk and Hernandez had to play two tiebreakers for the Royals and picked up a 6-3 win in between. It was Hernandez’s first match since the last time Quartz Hill met Lancaster, because of health problems.
“It was great having Mia out there today so she could play another match,” Quartz Hill coach Liz Litchfield said. “She hasn’t picked up a racket in three weeks. Today she was able to play and she was feeling strong enough to play.”
At No. 3 doubles, freshman Calle Beguhl and senior Jocelyn Ortega won a 6-3 set for the Royals.
“Calle was playing as good as (anyone) today,” Litchfield said. “It’s a growing team, this is a young squad. So, they’re doing a lot of things right.”
Regardless of the loss, Litchfield was happy for the level of competition, especially right before playoffs.
“This is a great preparation for both us and Lancaster,” Litchfield said. “We couldn’t ask for a better practice to prep us for next week. … It didn’t go the way I wanted it to, but I love watching some good tennis.”
Quartz Hill excelled on the singles side, winning five matches.
Chela Nilo won two sets, 6-0, 6-3, at No. 1 singles for the Royals. She lost to Lancaster’s Cleo Wang 6-3, but was proud of that score.
“I’m proud of myself, because I got 3-6 against Cleo,” Nilo said. “At one point, I was up 3-2. I think I got the highest score against her compared to everyone else in the league. I feel like I played a lot better than the last time I played her.”
Quartz Hill senior Skylar Antoniewicz won two sets, 6-3, 6-1, at No. 2 singles and No. 3 Lei Brillantes won a 6-1 set.
Wang, the Golden League singles champion, swept her three sets 6-3, 6-1, 6-0, while No. 3 Genesis Vasquez picked up a 6-0 victory for the Eagles.
The Royals ended the season tied for second place with Highland. The two teams split their league matches and ended with identical 11-3 records.
“We were so close to tying Lancaster today, except for the tiebreaks,” Nilo said. “But I’m still happy for us. We fought really hard and I’m excited to see what we do in the playoffs.”
They’re looking forward to the CIF-Southern Section Division 4 playoffs, which begin next week. The brackets are released on Monday.
Garcia has enjoyed watching the progression of his players over the past three years. The team took fifth place his first season, third place last year and is now the league champion.
“I’ve been saying this the last week, ‘I hope you girls learn a lot from me, as much as I have learned from you guys,’” Garcia said. “Because they shape who I am as a coach. They make me grow as a coach, they challenge me as a coach. I think this is why the program is very fortunate to see where the program it’s at, because of that learning experience both ways.”
The Eagles will likely host a first-round playoff match on Wednesday. They are seeded No. 5 in CIF-Southern Section Division 5.
