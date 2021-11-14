PALMDALE — The Antelope Valley College women’s golf team is having a historic season, and it’s not done yet.
The Marauders begin their first trip to the CCCAA Women’s Golf State Championships today.
“I didn’t even know we could get this far,” sophomore Madison Schafer said. “At first, coach was telling us if one or two of us gets onto the championships, I’ll make sure the whole team goes. Well, the whole team is going. It’s so cool to do it as a team, it’s so much fun.”
To get to the state tournament, AVC finished fourth in the CCCAA Southern California Regionals, another first, on Monday. Top golfer Arlene Salvador was second overall at the tournament, also a first for the Marauders.
“I’m just so proud of this team, so proud to be a part of this team and how hard working and put together we are,” Salvador said. “Everyone has their own personalities and own characteristics and hobbies that really put the team together. Putting that on the course, you have family and people you can trust and rely on.”
AVC won its first Western State Conference title with a 35-0 record and Salvador is the program’s first conference champion. Schafer finished with the fourth-best average in the conference.
“I didn’t know what to expect, coming out of COVID, so this is literally more than I could have ever asked for,” Schafer said. “We have put in so much work and so many hours to get to the point we are now. It’s honestly very rewarding to get to the championships.”
Before the season began, AVC coach Patrick Londono brought the team together for a barbecue for the intention of starting a cohesive team experience.
It’s that combination of cohesiveness and consistent hard work that have helped the team be successful this season.
“You can have consistent hard work, but if you’re not cohesive as a team, sometimes it won’t come to fruition,” Londono said. “So I feel like it’s certainly those two aspects. These girls believe in one another, they support one another, they encourage one another, that’s been my message to the team.”
That’s been the favorite part of the team for many of the players. They appreciate the help and encouragement they receive from one another and Londono.
“He really focuses on the mental part, too, like staying positive,” freshman Ayanna Langdale said. “Coach is not going to make us feel bad, he’s going to help us when we feel bad. I think that’s the best part about this team is I no longer feel like I’m disappointing someone, someone is going to help me when I’m disappointing myself.”
Freshman Jasmin Carrillo, who came from Littlerock High School along with Langdale, has enjoyed the deep bonds she’s made with her teammates.
“With golf, it’s such a huge mental sport,” she said. “I’ve played plenty of other sports and I’ve never connected with anyone as much as I have with these girls on that deeper level. You definitely need it with this sport.”
Getting that connection to their teammates has been especially rewarding after being apart and not having a 2020 season because of COVID.
“This has been a learning experience, being able to connect with the girls, get to know each other, being able to bond and go through this together as a team,” sophomore Vashti Rachal said. “We’ve learned from each other, we’ve grown, we’ve gotten to have our lows and have our bests, help each other where we need to. This stems from a lot of what coach has taught us and how he gives us the opportunity to learn.”
The players also give all the credit to Londono, who was named the Western State Conference Coach of the Year, for his endless hours of practice and help on the course, as well as organizing trips and hotel stays and getting equipment and uniforms situated.
“I think one of the biggest factors that helped drive this whole family and team was our coach, because without him we wouldn’t be here,” Schafer said. “He has helped us improve our own game so far.”
Sophomore Adrianna Rosales has seen that improvement for herself, going from shooting in the 100s to now the 90s.
“Coach did so much. He taught us everything,” Rosales said. “He made sure we’re in our comfort zone, made sure (we don’t) get so stressed out. I have to say, this has been an amazing experience.”
Carrillo shot her best round of the season at regionals with a 107 on Monday. She has had a long road of recovery after having knee surgery in the summer of 2020.
She wasn’t sure she could play again, but Londono kept on her asking her to be a part of the team, telling her he believed in her.
“I’m so glad to have everyone as a team and my coach as my coach, for him kind of pushing me to be here, as well,” she said. “I’m so grateful.”
When she came off the course with her best round at regionals, Londono was just as excited as she was.
“The excitement we get after our best round, we share it with him and as soon as he sees it he’s like, ‘Good job!’” Carrillo said. “It’s genuine, too, and that just makes it that much better.”
The team is hoping to just have fun and do their best at the two-day state championships, which will be at Cypress Ridge Golf Course in Arroyo Grande.
“We know we’re not the best school out there, but we’re in a position where all that matters is just having fun,” Schafer said. “There’s no pressure on our backs. It’s the treat that nobody else got, because we worked hard for it.”
Added Langdale: “We’re just focused on improving for our own personal score. As long as we do our best, that’s all that matters.”
Salvador has a chance at an individual state title, as well. She shot a 71 in the first round of regionals and 79 in the second round for a two-day total of 150, five strokes behind the regional champion.
“I hope that I can do better than I did on Monday,” Salvador said. “I did battle my swing a little bit. … I’ve found my mistakes and fixed them. I’m pretty ready to go … hit that practice round and go for it at state, give it all I got.”
Londono said this team is probably the best he’s ever coached and he knows they’ll to their best at state.
“I expect that we’ll compete as hard as possible, I expect that we’re going to learn from this experience and I believe in our preparation,” he said.
