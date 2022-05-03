Historic season ends for Desert Christian

The Desert Christian boys volleyball team’s historic season came to an end in the second round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 5 playoffs on Monday.
The Knights lost to host San Gabriel Academy, 25-17, 25-15, 25-19.
“We could have done a lot better,” Desert Christian junior outside hitter Cade Schmidt said. “It would have helped if we played better teams throughout the season.”
Desert Christian started the season in Division 6, but was moved up to Division 5 during the season.
“Our skill level was, we were set to play in Division 6, but then we went to play in Division 5 and that was just really hard for us,” Cade Schmidt said. “But, I think, as a team we played really well today.”
Cade Schmidt led the Knights (18-4) with 16 kills and added one block and one ace, while freshman setter Colt Schmidt recorded 20 assists with four kills and two blocks and senior opposite Kody Del Frate picked up one kill and two assists with eight serves.
Senior middle blocker Cody Royster recorded two blocks and one ace on eight serves, while sophomore middle blocker Zachary Bell contributed one kill and 10 serves and junior outside Sean Worrell added one kill and 11 serves.
Desert Christian won an undefeated Heritage League title, sweeping all of its league matches in three sets. Last week, the Knights won their first playoff match to add to their history, reaching the second round of the playoffs for the first time, ranked No. 3 in Division 5.
“It was a really good season,” Cade Schmidt said. “I think it’s really cool that we got undefeated in our league and not even losing a set in our league.”
During the season, there were four single-match school records broken. Cade Schmidt broke the record for aces in a match (13) and digs in a match (41), while Royster broke the record for blocks (12) and Colt Schmidt broke the record for assists (37).
“This season was wonderful; it was a season for the record books,” Desert Christian coach Stacy Schmidt said. “I’m so proud of all of them, they worked like crazy and did everything they could and they gave it all they had today. Unfortunately, it just wasn’t enough.
“We’re already looking forward to next year and setting even more records. They’re an amazing group of kids and I’m so proud of every single one of them and wish them all the best.”
Swimming
CIF-SS Division 4 Prelims
Palmdale Aerospace Academy freshman Giles Blanco was the lone Valley swimmer to reach the CIF-Southern Section Finals at the Division 4 Prelims on Monday in Mission Viejo.
Blanco finished third overall in the boys 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1 minute, .53 seconds and was seventh overall in the boys 100 butterfly (57.39).
He will compete in the two events at the finals on Saturday.
His teammate, senior Jorge Granados, finished 19th in the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:49.14.
Knight’s lone swimmer, senior David Fletcher, finished 26th in the 200 freestyle (2:08.36).
Lancaster had several competitors in the Division 4 prelims.
Senior Kyle Sanquist finished 11th in the boys 100 freestyle (53.76) and was 17th in the 50 free (24.17) for the Eagles.
The Lancaster girls 200-yard medley relay team of senior Kendahl Smith, junior Serena Borroel, senior Jennifer Barba and junior Cali Felkins took 26th (2:26.76).
Senior Kristine Bentacourt, senior Elijah Denise Piolo, Felkins and Barba teamed up for the girls 400 freestyle relay and finished 20th (4:31.52).
Barba was also 19th in the girls 100 butterfly (1:14.54), while Piolo was 27th (1:20.93) in the event.
The Quartz Hill swim team will compete in the CIF-SS Division 3 Prelims on Thursday.
