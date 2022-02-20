LANCASTER — The Eastside girls basketball team’s historic playoff run ended in the quarterfinals on Saturday night as the Lions fell to Capistrano Valley Christian 74-44 in the CIF-Southern Section Division 5AA playoffs.
“I’m really proud of the girls,” Eastside coach Gerard Nelson said.
Eastside (16-8) had never won a playoff game before this season. The Lions started the run with a convincing 47-38 win over St. Bernard in the first round to make school history.
“It feels great,” Eastside senior Madeline Ortiz said. “I’ve been waiting for this all four years. So, I’m really proud of my teammates, they never gave up.”
The Lions added to the history with a 37-35 victory over San Marino in the second round on Wednesday, reaching the quarterfinals for the first time.
“It feels good, especially it being my senior year,” Eastside senior Keyilla Barnes said. “I’m happy we made history, because this is something Madi and I have been talking about. …
“I’m happy we made history and we were the last in Golden League for girls to be standing. It’s something to be happy about.”
The Lions knew they would have a tough task against the Eagles (15-6), who showed why they are the No. 1 seed in the division.
“They gave it their all,” Nelson said of his team. “I’m proud of them, every last one of them.”
Capistrano Valley Christian shot the ball well throughout the night, knocking down 11 3-pointers. The Eagles were so confident at the free-throw line that they didn’t have any players underneath the basket to rebound. They finished 9-for-9 at the line.
“What I noticed about them, they’re very athletic and the majority of them do travel ball,” Barnes said. “They shoot 3s pretty well.”
Eastside, on the other hand, had a hard time with shooting in the first half, scoring just 17 points and going down 38-17 at the break. The Lions finished the game 8-for-17 at the free-throw line.
But the Eastside players pulled together to put up a better fight in the second half.
Barnes led her team with 20 points, including two 3-pointers. She scored 14 of those points in the second half.
“I feel like we could have done better in the first half, but besides that, I know that we gave it our all,” Barnes said. “We just kept going. We were down by 20 and we just still kept our head up and kept going. So, I’m proud of my team for that.”
Madeline Ortiz scored all eight of her points in the second half after playing limited time in the first half when she got into foul trouble.
“We get better each game,” she said. “I got three early fouls, so that kind of (hurt), but we were still trying to keep the energy up. We had our head in the game. We never gave up.”
The Lions’ 44 points is the most allowed by the Eagles this year in the playoffs after allowing just 19 in the first round and 27 in the second round.
“That team has been averaging like 79 points a game, so they did their best,” Nelson said.
Capistrano Valley Christian was happy with the competition it faced from the Lions.
“We knew they were better than our first two opponents and we had to play our A-game,” Capistrano Valley Christian coach Dominic Freeman said.
Nelson let all his seniors play the last five minutes of the game. Those seniors included Barnes, Ortiz, Breanne Lovely and Nakia Moore.
Lovely and Emily Story each scored six points for Eastside, while sophomore Aprill Medrano scored four, going 4-for-4 at the line.
Barnes said she would miss the coaching staff the most when she graduates, but especially coach Taryn Wallace.
“She really motivated us a lot,” Barnes said. “All the coaches did, but I’m going to miss Ms. Wallace and the sophomores and the seniors, I’m going to miss them.”
Cayla Mercadel led the Eagles with 21 points, going 4-for-4 at the line, while Mariah Streeter scored 20 points, including six 3-pointers — four in the third quarter.
Halle Sii put in 17 for the Eagles, Mikayla Arthurton contributed 12 points and Kaylee Phernambucq went 2-for-2 at the free-throw line.
Capistrano Valley Christian will play Cal Lutheran in the semifinals on Wednesday.
“Last year, we made it to the semifinals and lost, so hopefully we can change that and advance this time around,” Freeman said. “It was nice to play Eastside so we can be a little bit more seasoned for our next opponent.”
